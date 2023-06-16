7,500 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

