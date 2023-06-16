8,530 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.80%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

