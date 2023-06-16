92 Resources Reiterates Reinstates Rating for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

92 Resources reiterated their reinstates rating on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

