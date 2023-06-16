ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.41

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 18876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABB

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.