AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $135.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.11. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

