AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of AbbVie worth $415,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.11. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

