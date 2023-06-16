AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 3.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.