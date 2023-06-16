Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.57

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 93978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 96,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 105,479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $3,415,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

