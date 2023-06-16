Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $343.00. The stock traded as high as $322.95 and last traded at $322.87, with a volume of 1637975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Accenture to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $7,164,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $649,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.56. The firm has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

