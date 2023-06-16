Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $322.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.00.

NYSE ACN opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.56. The company has a market cap of $204.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $325.08.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

