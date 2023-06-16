Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.