Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($13.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
