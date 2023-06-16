Adalta Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 7.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $109.40 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

