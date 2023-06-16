Adalta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

