Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.