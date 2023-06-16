Adams Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 86,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,210,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

