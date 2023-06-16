Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Argus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.4 %

AMD opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 540.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

