Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,132 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Aflac worth $83,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.