Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $185.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EADSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Airbus Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

