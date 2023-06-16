Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $185.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EADSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Airbus Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Airbus Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This is a positive change from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s payout ratio is 32.46%.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
