AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) vs. SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT) Head-To-Head Review

SHL Telemedicine (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Rating) and AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and AirSculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A AirSculpt Technologies -8.00% -1.43% -0.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SHL Telemedicine and AirSculpt Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHL Telemedicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AirSculpt Technologies $175.06 million 2.56 -$14.68 million ($0.25) -31.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SHL Telemedicine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AirSculpt Technologies.

65.1% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 78.8% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SHL Telemedicine and AirSculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHL Telemedicine 0 0 0 0 N/A AirSculpt Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.62%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than SHL Telemedicine.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats SHL Telemedicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine Ltd is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine solutions, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases. Its solutions for healthcare professionals include: CHF monitoring service which supports patients suffering from Congestive Heart Failure; COPD monitoring service that supports patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Readmission Solutions for reducing heart-related readmissions. SHL Telemedicine Ltd is based in Israel.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. Its body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. As of March 10, 2022, it operated 19 centers across 15 states. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

