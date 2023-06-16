Ajay Singh Sells 37,084 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $37.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pure Storage

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

