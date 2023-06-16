Aldo John Pagliari Sells 4,108 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $274.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $274.77. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.13.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.