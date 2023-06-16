Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is National Pension Service’s 7th Largest Position

National Pension Service raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,244,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,641 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $731,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

