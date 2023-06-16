Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Saban Cheryl increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,427 shares of company stock worth $29,709,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $125.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.