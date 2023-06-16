Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.