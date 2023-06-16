Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

