Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.