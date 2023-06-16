American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,718 over the last three months. 35.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:AAT opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

