American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.