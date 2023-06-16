American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

