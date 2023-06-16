Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $228.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

