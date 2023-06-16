AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMMO Trading Up 15.7 %

Shares of POWW opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POWW. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

In other AMMO news, COO Jared Rowe Smith acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMMO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMMO by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,436,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMMO by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,796,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 91,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMMO by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMMO by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

