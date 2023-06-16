Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. Approximately 160,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 334,587 shares.The stock last traded at $50.85 and had previously closed at $47.94.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,591 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.