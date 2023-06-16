Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. Approximately 160,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 334,587 shares.The stock last traded at $50.85 and had previously closed at $47.94.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $206,159.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,591 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

