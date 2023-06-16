Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spruce Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,681,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

