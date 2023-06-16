Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ashford (AINC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC):

6/14/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2023 – Ashford had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $10.00.

5/20/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Ashford Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

