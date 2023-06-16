Analysts Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $39.80

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PERI. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Perion Network Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,919,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 136,915 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 708,261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,606,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,604,000 after purchasing an additional 289,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

