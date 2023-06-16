Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $32.95

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $36.09. Anterix shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 26,685 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $677.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anterix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,576 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,719,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 210,530 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,901,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 198,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

