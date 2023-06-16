Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Gap Up to $32.95

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.95, but opened at $36.09. Anterix shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 26,685 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Anterix Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $677.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
