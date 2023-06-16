Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $3.90-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $3.90-$4.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 248,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 205,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

