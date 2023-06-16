Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:APO opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after buying an additional 103,322 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

