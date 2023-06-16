Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Security National Bank of SO Dak’s Largest Position

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

AAPL stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

