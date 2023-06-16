Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Truist Financial Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,767,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 173,247 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,009,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.01 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

