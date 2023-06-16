Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 9.8% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.83.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

