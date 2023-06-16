Archer-Daniels-Midland Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,762 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 5,851 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,091,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.9 %

ADM opened at $74.56 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

