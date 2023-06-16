Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $169.08, but opened at $161.14. Arista Networks shares last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 1,123,419 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

