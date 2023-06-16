ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

