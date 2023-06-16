Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

AROW stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $361.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

