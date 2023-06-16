Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Arrow Financial Price Performance
AROW stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $36.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $361.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.