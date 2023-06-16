Ascent Group LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 5,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $205.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

