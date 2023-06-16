Ascent Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $19,370,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $161.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.72. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.