Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

