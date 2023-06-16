Ascent Group LLC Decreases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.34. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.94%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Stories

