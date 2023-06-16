Ascent Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

